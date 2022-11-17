Central Texas students working to help the disadvantaged this holiday season

KILLEEN, Texas — Things are tight for many this holiday season, for the elderly on a tight income though - things can be even harder.

In addition to living in a time where inflation is at its highest it's been in 40 years; about 50 percent of seniors rely on Social Security for a majority of their income, Consumer Affairs found.

It's because of this that the Phi Alpha Chapter at Texas A&M Central Texas University within the Social Work program are making wreaths and selling them to raise funds for an elderly community at a retirement home in Killeen.

In Central Texas, areas of the community that are in great need are our Veteran community, our elderly, low-income kids and also victims of domestic violence.

The wreaths that are for sale were handmade at the university and can be purchased through this Facebook page TAMUCT Phi Alpha's Facebook Page

Dr Michael Daley, Chair of the Department of Social Work at Texas A & M university added, “This is really part of who they are and what they do, they’re an honor society but they don’t sit around and wear honor chords, they’re out in the community providing services to the elderly and this wreath selling supports their activities.”

All funds received from wreath sales go to low-income senior citizens.