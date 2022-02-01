Central Texas organizations open doors to homeless for expected below-freezing temperatures

There's value in having a hot meal and shelter, this week with temperatures dropping the un-sheltered homeless population is at risk.

Dr. Jeffrey Yarvis, professor of social work at Central Texas A&M said, "When it happens ... it could be very dangerous depending on their health."

Just under 8000 homeless died in 73 US cities and counties in 2020 according to homelessdeathcount.org.

Suzanne Armour, Director of Programs with Families in Crisis said, "For the clients that do come into the shelter after they spend the night and, in the morning, if it’s still freezing, they are allowed to stay in the building for the rest of the day.”

Serenity Edward, a Killeen resident said, its organizations like families in crisis helped her and her husband get back on their feet.

Serenity said, “[There are] many churches and there are states resources that you can go to where you can say I’m homeless… and they will put you in the right direction.”

Social work professionals urge you to call 211, if you or someone you may know is experiencing homelessness.

There are many resources in the Central Texas area including Families in Crisis who provide warm shelter into the night and into the morning if temperatures remain low.