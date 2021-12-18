Central Texas man to run 14 miles as Grinch

Meet John Stasulli, not only is he up for the challenge but he is planning to run around the Whiterock Estates in Killeen, dressed as the Grinch.

“I did this last year as part of a photo scavenger hunt where you go out take pictures of different ornaments and houses. Everybody loved it,” said Stasulli.

Now, he is back by popular demand.

“I told him like you cannot stop. You, did it once now you gotta keep doing it,” said Killeen Resident Theresa Upton.

Theresa Upton, who lives in the Whiterock Estates, says seeing their resident Grinch has quickly become a holiday tradition.

“With COVID and everything just changed. It’s just something cool and something for people to enjoy,” said Upton.

Stasulli said he has been donning the green costume for nearly a decade. He actually started wearing it at a running event in Texas.

This time, his son will run alongside him in a costume dressed as an elf.

“We have done a lot of races together over the years. So, it will be nice to get out and have fun,” said Stasulli.

Stasulli also appeared at the Nolanville Parade last week and several other events in Central Texas.

If you want to catch the Grinch during his run, he’ll start tomorrow at 8 a.m. Check out the 25 News app for his full route.

Our Good Morning Texas weekend crew will be there to see him off.