'Storage Wars Texas' stars Ricky and Bubba Smith helping local colleges raise money for scholarships

TEXAS — Some might recognize Bubba and Ricky Smith from the hit television show “Storage Wars Texas," but others may remember that they’ve lived in Lampasas and Central Texas for years.

“It’s been in my blood my whole life — I was kind of raised up in it," Ricky said.

"I moved here in '89. My dad moved here from Fort Campbell, Kentucky and he retired here," Bubba said.

In fact, this is where they met and got their start auctioning together.

“He went to work for me. We were doing mini-storages in Killeen, and he kind of liked the idea," Ricky said.

"We were doing storage 20 years before Storage Wars. They found us, we didn’t find them," Bubba said.

Now the two want to help Central Texas college students get their start, by hosting Treasure Wars Collegiate Edition.

“It’s not like we’re gonna be donating stuff that we found from an old unit. It’s brand new stuff from businesses all around town," Bubba said.

This is the first joint fundraiser for Central Texas College and Texas A&M University Central Texas. The proceeds will go towards scholarships.

“It’s a four-year scholarship. It pays for the first two years over at Central Texas College, and then the student transfers over here to Texas A&M Central and they’ll get their second to years and get their bachelors," said TAMUCT Advancement and Alumni Services Assistant Director, Kathleen McDonald.

Anyone will be able to bid for a Backyard BBQ package from H-E-B, a $500 gift card, and more.

“I want you to come and have a good time, I want you to spend extremely too much money — because it’s going to a good cause," Ricky said.

Event organizers say they’re hoping to raise enough money to give away a full ride scholarships to both campuses.

The auction will be Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. at Texas A&M University Central Texas.