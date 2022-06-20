Celebrating a day of freedom which is now a federal holiday

WACO, Texas — Juneteenth events took place across Texas to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A tradition for many communities like the city of Killeen.

The 33rd Annual Juneteenth parade hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated a day of freedom in black history that is now known across our nation.

President of the Killeen branch, Taneika Moultrie, said that the NAACP wants "to continue to carry on that celebration” with the goal of continuing to inform others and educate the youth about their history.

Over 40 organizations joined in the celebration at this year's parade as a symbol of unity for their communities and “to keep it going” for the youth, said president of the Killeen Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta incorporated.

For more information on future events with the NAACP you can visit their website at NACCP.org.