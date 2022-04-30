'Celebrate Killeen,' 'Lil' Bit O' Bloomin' festivals to kick off in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, TX — The COVID pandemic essentially shut the world down in 2020 and now, two long years later, festivals like the Celebrate Killeen Festival are showing how things are getting back to some semblance of normal.

”It’s three days," said Levallois Hamilton, Killeen community engagement coordinator. "We normally do this every year, but the pandemic had us closed the last couple of years. So, we’re back outside and doing this for the first time in our downtown area.”

While the party kicks off in Killeen, the City of Temple is hosting a slightly altered version of Blooming Fest they’re calling Market Trail Medley: Lil' Bit O' Bloomin'.

”Right now there’s a construction project going on. So, we decided that in bringing back this event, that we would hold it in the Santa Fe Plaza and the Santa Fe Market Trail. Which, connects all the way down to the Yard Food Truck Plaza," said Kiara Knowlin, Temple communications and public relations manager.

Each event promises fun and entertainment for the whole family.

”We’re going to have live music. We’re going to have food vendors and food trucks and the Yard Food Truck Plaza,” said Knowlin.

”We’ll be having live performances," said Hamilton. "We have some local filmmakers that are going to have opportunities to showcase some of their films and then, we’re going to showcase the 91 Rules documentary.”

Family fun across Bell County for communities ready to get back to celebrating together.

”We know that it also means a lot for the community and that community to come together," said Knowlin.

Both events will be taking place Friday and Saturday and the best part, they are free to the public.