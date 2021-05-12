Cause of structure fire in Temple under investigation, structure unoccupied at time of fire

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 6:25p Tuesday evening at 909 S. 1st Street.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Authorities say the structure was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was fully extinguished at 7:35p and the structure received moderate damage.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 fire fighting apparatus and 23 personnel.

Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.