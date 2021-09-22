Carlson Law Firm invites community to celebrate its 45th anniversary

KILLEEN, Texas — The Carlson Law Firm is celebrating its 45th anniversary in Killeen by inviting the public to celebrate with them.

The Killeen-based firm will be hosting the event at its office on Oct. 2 from 10 A.M to 12 P.M.

“We knew that at the 45-year milestone, we had to celebrate with the Killeen community with our friends, family and neighbors,” said the firm’s Managing Partner Craig Carlson.

At the blowout, the firm will have games, prizes, free dessert and a chance to dunk a firefighter or an attorney.

The firm will also raffle off a $1,000 Kalahari gift card with 100% of the proceeds going towards Central Bell Fire & Rescue.

The blowout also marks the start of Carlson's Season of Giving. During this time, nominations for the Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle will be open from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15.

