Caribbean American making strides

FORT HOOD, Texas — It's Caribbean American Heritage Month- a month used to highlight the history and culture of Caribbeans in the United States.

One Haitian-American, Rudshel "Rickie" Plasir, stationed in Fort Hood received a promotion to captain in the U.S. military.

He moved to the U.S. at the age of six; now proud to serve his country.

Capt. Plasir told 25 News, “It’s actually an honor to be Haitian within the United States Army... believe it or not, we have a lot of people who are from the Caribbean country who are in the United States Army… go out there and empower yourself to do these things because you’re going to inspire the next generation that grows up in America.”