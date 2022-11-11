Can you still receive student loan forgiveness?

When it comes to student loan forgiveness. Many people are waiting for their turn, but is it even still coming?

Student loan borrowers will get relief if and only if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program wins the case in the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The loan forgiveness program was struck down by a federal judge who declared it illegal on Thursday. So as of now, the Department of Education is not accepting applications for debt relief though their website is up and running.

If that student loan relief program is allowed to move forward, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually in those years could see up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.