It's been a conversation in the city council meetings for some time - moving the Annex to downtown Killeen to save the area from failing.

Speculation around moving the annex to the area is rising. Some say it can boost business and traffic in the area, while others say the city's focus is in the wrong direction.

Tyrone Murphey is one of those business owners to speak up. He's been in business in downtown Killeen for years. His business, Blades Barbershop, is booming but it's not like that for every business there.

Murphey said, “Spending $10 million on a building donated to them from the bank I don’t know if that’s a good look... you got broken because, people come down here and vandalize ... clean up the windows from the abandoned buildings. There are businesses down here that could use the money to grow from a small mom and pops point of view."

Some city council members believe the Annex is the next best bet for the City of Killeen.

The tax assessor though agrees with business owners.

Melissa Brown, the former city council member said, “Mr. Shay Luedeke who is our tax assessor has recently come forward and said he doesn’t believe the annex should be downtown, his office is easily accessible to people but he doesn’t think downtown fits that description.”

Next week the city will decide whether to go forward and move the Annex into a $10 million building downtown or to keep it at its current location.