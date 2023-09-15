Burn ban lifted by Bell County Judge

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban order in Bell County has been lifted due to parts of the county receiving rainfall this week.

It is now legal to conduct outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county. Residents are still required to report planned burns to the county.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the order on Sept. 15. This comes after officials said parts of the county received over an inch of rain over the last three days.

Officials said the initial order was set to expire on Oct. 2, and the Bell County Commissioners Court will be revisiting the issue on Sept. 18.

While the order has been lifted, Bell County officials said that residents still need to report planned burns to the Burn Ban phone line at (254) 933-5555.

The county said reporting a burn ensures that fire departments do not mistakenly respond to a planned burn and informs residents of relevant Texas laws around burning.