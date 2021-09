BELL COUNTY, Texas — A burn ban was issued by the Commissioners Court of Bell County, effective Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 27. at 10 a.m.

The ban will be terminated earlier if the Commissioners Court determines circumstances creating a public safety hazard no longer exist.

A violation of the order is a Class C Misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 dollars.