Burglary suspects at large, 1 arrest made: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.

Around 12:07 a.m. this Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 31st Street on reports of a store alarm, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said that upon arrival the burglary was still in progress.

Fleeing on foot, two of the three suspects fled the scene.

Temple police said they were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it still remains unknown if the suspects stole anything or had weapons during the burglary.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.