Briones family returns home after tragic fire thanks to Habitat for Humanity

KILLEEN, Texas — The Briones family is finally getting back into their home after a fire in 2020 that lead to the loss of their daughter, Hope Briones.

The home was the focal point for the family.

Today, the misfortune that the Briones family went through still weighs heavy on them.

"There were a lot of memories here and when I got the call that there was a fire, it was very emotional, especially losing my sister.” Alexa Briones said.

Now, the family has a new roof over their head.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity Honored Hope Briones with a special chandelier in her memory.

"We restored hope... Maria said 'Hope is here, hopes here right now at this moment,' so it’s good to be able to get them back in this house.”

Volunteers presented the family with a ‘hope’ sign as the family now has a new start towards healing.

“Now my parents have somewhere to live and I’m so excited for them," Alexa Briones said.

"But at the same time, it’s so sad because we miss my sister,"

"But like everyone’s saying the theme of the day is hope, so no one’s forgetting about Hope,” Briones said.

A community effort went into getting the Briones family here.

Support the organization says it will continue to provide for the community.

“We’re here for you and that’s what habitat's all about, making sure we’re seeking to put God’s love first.” Kristin Smith, Habitat for Humanity said.