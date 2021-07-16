Bridal boutique partners with non-profit to give free wedding dresses to service women and first responders

Your wedding dress is arguably the most important part of your wedding day, but that dream dress can get pretty expensive.

For the past three years, Cinderella's Bridal Boutique and Formal-wear have been partnering up with the non-profit Brides Across America to help service members and first responders find the dress of their dreams at no cost.

From the cut to the color, and the design, Sabrina Dias knew she found her dream dress when the waterworks started flowing.

Sabrina Dias said, "I tried on two and I picked the second one! I cried when I found the right one so it's awesome, I don't know what kind of dress it was but it maybe looks gorgeous.”

"That makes it well worth continuing to do this it really does," Betty Lockheart, Owner of Cinderella Couture Bridals and Formal Wear said. "It has nothing to do with how much money they make it's about saying thank you to our heroes."

With help of Ms. Betty Lockheart and Brides Across America, Dias is leaving with the dress of her dreams free of charge.

“Looking at the general program I do think that it does show appreciation for the military and first responders," said Dias.

Lockheart said it's all about giving back.

"We have been supported by our community so it's the least that we can do," Lockheart said.

To some, it may not seem like a big deal but to Dias, she says it makes her feel seen and appreciated as a soldier.

"Without them, I will be looking through hundreds of dresses. I just love them right now, they made this process so simple for me," said Dias.

Dias said she’s going to tell all of her fellow soldiers about this program and can't wait for her soon-to-be husband to see her walk down the aisle.