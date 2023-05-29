Brain Cancer Awareness Month: Central Texas patient becomes hospice chaplain

TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas man has dedicated his life to providing support to those on hospice care more than a decade after a life-changing diagnosis.

Danny Mercer is one of the thousands of Americans living with brain cancer.

He received his diagnosis in 2010. Just 38 years old at the time, Mercer described himself as a healthy, active person. He served as a minister and was nearing completion of his doctorate.

After he began experiencing neurological symptoms, doctors discovered a cancerous glaucoma. The diagnosis left him with many questions.

"Will I get to see them grow up?" Mercer asked about his then-young children. "Will I get to walk my daughter down the aisle?"

Mercer underwent surgery, chemo and radiation to treat the disease.

Mercer then decided to take his experience with cancer and his background in ministry to become a hospice chaplain with Baylor Scott & White.

"I feel like I've been put in a very unique place to be able to help people who are going through this," Mercer said.

He travels to speak with patients and support spiritual and emotional support as they receive hospice care.

These days, Mercer's cancer is considered stable. He still undergoes regular MRI scans to track the disease.

He was also able to walk his daughter down the aisle this month.

"During our daddy-daughter dance, one thing I told her at the time was—from the very beginning, will I have the opportunity to do this? And here we are."

Mercer's neuro-oncologist at Baylor Scott & White, Dr. Jennifer Murillo, said she hopes his story inspires other brain cancer patients.

"Featuring patients like Danny is a great opportunity to show and offer hope to patients living with this disabling and debilitating disease," Murillo said.

The National Cancer Institute estimates 24,810 people will be diagnosed with brain cancer or other nervous system cancer in 2023. In 2020, the organization estimated there were 180,000 people living with the disease in the United States.