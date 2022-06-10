Brace yourself: Monster Truck Freedom Tour in Riesel this weekend

If you are looking for big trucks and excitement this weekend, then look no further.

The Monster Truck Freedom Tour kicks off this weekend in Riesel.

You will see several trucks racing, doing cool tricks and more.

You will also see the rattler tank and mini monster trucks.

Ricky Fowler, owner of HyLite Reel Entertainment and the man running the show, said they have been putting the final additions on the track to get ready for Friday and Saturday nights.

Fowler said they love coming to Riesel and cannot wait to put on a show for everyone.

“It is ground pounding," Fowler said. "You feel the motors and you feel the noise. You can smell the methanol fumes and stuff. If you like any kind of horsepower, trucks, or racing, this is for you."

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Riesel Lion’s Club Fairgrounds.