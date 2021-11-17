Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas to add new multipurpose gym for local teens

KILLEEN, Texas — Construction is underway at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas in downtown Killeen.

The club is paving out a new parking lot and paving the way to add a new 9,500 square foot multipurpose gymnasium which is a part of their “Great Futures 2025” expansion plan.

“The facility that’s coming will be breaking ground soon is not only a gymnasium, but it will also provide a family therapy counseling center operated by Texas A&M,” said Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas CEO Tiana Quick.

Tuesday, Killeen Council members approved $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to help. Parent and Club sponsor Jennifer Lee said a teen hangout is desperately needed.

“We see that in school when a child finishes all their work and they’re bored they start misbehaving and the same thing happens with our young people in the community. Instead of saying oh we don’t want as much crime, do you have to offer something else for them,” said Lee.

Estavon Williams said as a parent she knows local youth are struggling with crime with temptation. He believes an environment like the new Boys & Girls Club can help bring change.

“Children go through a lot of different traumas that they don’t know how to voice or give their opinions about certain things without being shot down or that environment. In this type of environment, they will be allowed to really grow and become who they need to be for the future,” said Williams.

Williams said this is only the first step in steering local teens away from crime. They hope to see more youth services in the downtown area.