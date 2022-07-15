BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery lending a hand to Waco

Around 100 students from different parts of Texas and even as far out as New Mexico make it a part of their mission trips with the BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery.

There are six groups from six different churches working with BOUNCE doing painting, roofing and more to help restore and repair homes in our community for free.

Ava Cotton said she did not expect to be roofing in the middle of hot July, but she is having fun learning some important life skills and helping a family in need.

“It makes me feel good that I can help somebody. I’ve never really done mission work as big as this before. I feel like I’m really making an impact on somebody’s life. It feels good to know that I can be somebody’s miracle or somebody’s blessing,” said Cotton.

The home you see them working on in the video was damaged by the harsh winter storm in 2021.

Philip Hamilton, who is getting ready to start his senior year at his north Texas high school, said it is a blessing to meet the owner and help them recover.

“She has two boys. She takes care of the daycare, runs to work, would come [to] check back and then go back to work. Seeing who you are helping does fuel the fire for you tell help them out,” said Hamilton.

They have been working all week long on these projects. Friday will be their last day and they are going to finish all the work.