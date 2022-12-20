Boil water noticed issued for Killeen water customers in Middle Pressure Plane

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane.

The notice was officially issued on December 19, 2022.

"Water crews will have to isolate a water line for repairs due to a private boring contractor striking the 16-inch transmission main," the City of Killeen said in a statement.

"Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored."

City officials said water quality samples will be taken on December 20, with results being made available within 24 to 48 hours.

Residents in this area are being advised to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.

Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen's official website.

Anyone with questions may contact the city's Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515.