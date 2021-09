BELTON, Texas — A water main break in Belton has caused some residents to boil their water prior to consumption.

Residents living on Mystic River Drive, Paradise Drive, Pecan Meadow Drive and Rivers Edge Drive must boil their water due to the break.

The city will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.

