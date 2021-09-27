Boil water notice issued for parts of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for properties located at 6101-6701 South Fort Hood Road.

According to city officials, a contractor working in the area broke a water line, and crews will now be required to interrupt water services to make the needed repair.

Upon service returning, impacted customers are asked to boil all water prior to consumption.

Water quality samples will be taken tomorrow, Sept. 28, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.

A public notice will be issued once the notice is lifted, anyone interested in updates regarding this order is asked to call 254-501-6515.