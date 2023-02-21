Black History event at Texas A&M Central Texas University this Friday

Black History Month is still in full swing — and Texas A&M University Central Texas is celebrating with a festival on Friday.

"It all started last year. We started a group on how we wanted to showcase black history," said Brittany Graham, one of the leading organizers behind the preparations. Graham is with the Black Student Union at the university.

She's got her heart all in the event.

"I believe in order to move forward with progression in life we have to learn our history," Graham said.

"It's happening this Friday here on campus in the Billy El Conference Center. It's gonna be a great opportunity for these students to showcase their talent and showcase the organization," said Paul York, associate dean for student affairs at TAMUCT.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. at the university's Conference Center inside Warrior Hall.