Black Broadway comes to Killeen

A production play called 'Justice on Trial' is happening Friday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center

The play will be performed by 16 actors from across the US.

It'll relive a time in history and involve a case with two civil rights attorneys suing the US Department of Justice for reparations for African Americans.

“This play in my opinion is a spiritual awakening," actor George Sanders III said. "You will leave with an education, a new confidence about yourself. Whether you're black, whether you're white or whatever you are, or whatever nationality you are, there is something in this play that’s going to be a brand new renewed sense of purpose in life in society.”

Chad Lawson Cooper, executive producer and writer behind the production, added more context.

“... we bring back time travel witnesses such as Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evans, Emmet Till …to tell their stories to this modern-day jury that’s black, white and Hispanic.," he said.

The play starts at 7:30 p.m. ends at 9:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at the door.