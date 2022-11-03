Veterans helping Veterans: Local bike club provides meals to Killeen's homeless

KILLEEN, Texas — When you're homeless, getting a hot meal or any meal rather is hard to come by.

“From Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights, Especially that Austin area. It just seems like they’re getting pushed left and right,” said Clipz with the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club.

With a recent study saying Killeen is on a path to a quadruple homeless population before 2030, advocates say more support and help are needed.

That’s why a local bike club is pulling in to help out.

“We don’t know what the turnout is going to be but basically in this area we have up to about 50 to 60 homeless people Justin this area where we are at in downtown Killeen,” said Clipz.

The Chosen Few Motorcycle Club is revving up to give dozens of hot meals to those in need this month.

Members say they know people in Killeen without a home, many of them are Veterans.

“In the military and still a lot of values in me behind that. Especially being deployed to other countries. They looked at us as heroes and saviors. We pretty much bought this back to our area because I wish we could share the same support in my area as we should all countries,” said Clipz.

The club says it’s one of the many things they do to help the local homeless people get by.

“In the past when you’re giving homeless tents so they’re just not living out in the environment so at least I have some sort of shelter,” said the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club Hustle.

The motorcycle club is hoping that its work inspires others to give back to those in the community who need it the most as well.

There’s plenty of time to prepare and tell someone who you know is homeless or an organization that works with homeless people.

It’s on November 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.