HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's campaign is making a stop in Central Texas on Dec. 4 to meet people in the area.

The meet and greet will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carl Levin Park Pavilion in Harker Heights.

On O'Rourke's website, he explains this is an opportunity for the community to listen to why he chose to run for governor.

For more information about the event and to sign up, click here.