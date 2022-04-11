Best selling author Dion Leonard to visit Temple ISD

Dion Leonard a marathon runner and a best-selling author will be visiting Temple ISD'S Kennedy-Powell Elementary on Wednesday, April 13th.

There he will give students in kindergarten through second grade an insight into his book.

There's a lesson to learn from every book we read and in this case, the learning lesson from the book 'Finding Gobi' surrounds 'perseverance'.

The kids will learn all about it and this is an opportunity for them to foster a love for reading all while expanding their vocabulary and mind.