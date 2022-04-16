Benefit concert in the works for Salado storm victims

SALADO, Texas — Good food is tough to come by, especially for those who lost everything during the massive tornado in Bell County this week.

“Knowing right then and there what other families might be going through. We immediately just kind of kicked into help mode. Let’s get something done for these folks,” said Salado Resident Bryan Clemons.

It’s why dozens from the Hidden Springs neighborhood in Salado are grilling burgers, buying water, and making more than 1,000 meals for victims and workers in the area.

“We have a lot of talent and a lot of resources out here. It’s just second nature for us,” said Clemons.

The group says they’ve received donations and spent their own dime to provide the food.

“I’ve lived in a bunch of places and there’s nothing like this community. They pull together,” said Salado resident Tom Wilson.

However, when it comes to uplifting those in need, they spare no expense.

“One of the families was displaced from their home; this was around the evening at 6 p.m. We had them in a condo by 8 p.m,” said Wilson.

Bryan Clemons, the man who organized the effort, says the group is planning to hold a benefit concert with country singer Brandon Rhyder.

“We were sitting here cooking yesterday, then it just pops up in his head- benefit concert. He made a couple of calls. The meeting is going down Monday,” said Clemons.

Clemons said the concert will also feature several local artists.

He says they plan to hold the concert in the next two to three weeks.