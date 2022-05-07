Beltonian Theatre to receive historical land marker from Belton to celebrate 100th anniversary

If you live in Bell County, chances are you’ve grabbed some popcorn and caught a flick or two at the Beltonian Theatre.

“We’ve watched every classic out there. We’ve watched a lot of modern movies. We watched all the Star Wars,” said Bell County Resident Raylene Gill.

Raylene Gill said her family can’t get enough. They make at least one trip every two weeks.

“We did a Willy Wonka. My daughter is into films, so she held a Wizard of Oz event there,” said Gill.

Owner Zechariah Baker said they’ve hosted birthday parties, company retreats, and even live-streamed a wedding.

“During the shut down we live-streamed the wedding from Canada, because a family couldn’t travel, on the big screen. We’ve actually had weddings in the theater as well,” said Baker.

School field trips, Movie decorations, and exciting events are just a few of the reasons why The Beltonian has been a part of this community for 100 years.

“I have owned the theater for five years since 2017. Before that it is shut down for a few years and was remodeled in 2007 with the new stadium seating and other amenities,” said Baker.

Over the past century, The Beltonian saw multiple closures and was even changed to a comedy club for a short time.

Through it all, it’s still standing as one of the premier businesses in Belton. Which is why it’ll be the first business in the city to receive a historical land marker.

“It’ll be a wonderful celebration we’re excited about not only the value of the historical building but the value the Beltonian brings to us in providing quality of life here in Belton today,” said Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger.

The Belton Chamber of Commerce will be presenting The Beltonian Theatre with that historical landmark next Tuesday.