Belton to hold annual 4th of July parade, rain or shine

It's 4th of July weekend and the annual parade in Belton is set to go ahead rain or shine.

For over 100-years now, Belton has held a 4th of July parade that goes right down the center of town and draws in hundreds of spectators, but they had to cancel for the first-time last year due to COVID-19.

This year nothing is stopping them, not even the high rain chances.

”Last year we weren’t able to do the parade and it was really hard on our community," said Randy Pittenger, President and CEO, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. "With many things lost, losing the parade was a big deal for our community. We are excited about having the parade, a little bit of rain isn’t going to put a damper.”

The Emergency Command Center with the city will be there to ensure the parade is safe for all spectators even if the weather gets bad.

”They monitor all safety issues, including weather," said Pittenger. "So, if there is any dangerous weather of lightning, there is some potential for a delay but a little bit of rain will create some cloud cover and cooler weather.”

Which is welcomed news for the folks at Today’s Carwash who are getting to celebrate with Belton for the first time as the business was not able to see celebrations in 2020, said Jenny Harper, site manager.

”We’re super excited about reopening up the Belton parade and the Belton festivities down here and we want to be part of the community," said Harper.

Their drive to be a big part of the community is why everyone at Today’s Carwash is pulling together to make sure you can tell they are part of the celebrations.

”We really want to let the costumers know that we care about the holiday and show our appreciation and support for others who celebrate the holiday as well.” said Cierra Brown, an employee of the carwash.

The hard work they put into their decorations, is something they said the community has definitely noticed.

”Some people really, really enjoy the decorations. Some people joke that we should come do their house. So, we’re supper happy that everybody likes it,” said Harper.

It's clear that nothing, not even the weather, is going to stop the community in Belton from celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.