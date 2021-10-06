Belton police wrongfully identify 'person of interest' in hit-and-run that injured deputy

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department wrongfully identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that injured a deputy.

The deputy was injured Sept. 30, outside of the Bell County Expo Center, according to the police department.

Police released surveillance photos of Samantha Reaux in a nearby hotel parking lot on Tuesday morning. They asked anyone who recognized her or the vehicle suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run to call police.

Reaux, a corrections sergeant, called 25 News on Wednesday after being told by her husband police showed images listing her as a "person of interest."

"It was literally putting a target on my back." Samantha Reaux

"It was very hurtful. It was embarrassing," said Reaux, adding it disparaged her character.

25 News contacted Belton police who then reached out to Reaux.

While they did not issue an apology for the mistake, a city spokesperson said Reaux is no longer suspected of being involved in the hit-and-run.

"As a courtesy, we have removed (Reaux's) pictures from social media posts," said Paul Romer, the public information officer for the City of Belton.

Belton Police Department Surveillance photo of SUV police said was involved in hit-and-run that injured deputy

Reaux said she attended a concert with her husband on Sept. 30, and the surveillance footage released by police shows her asking for directions with parking in a hotel lobby.

Now, the misidentification has left Reaux feeling anxious about returning to work – especially, around prison inmates she interacts with daily.

"It's defamation of my character," Reaux said. "They need to investigate this information before they post it."

Police released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle on Wednesday. They are looking for a white 2014-2016 Acura MDX with a missing driver's side mirror which broke off during the hit-and-run.

Reaux said the couple traveled in their blue 2021 Kia sedan that night.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 254-933-5840, text tips to 254-217-6764, or call Bell County Crime Stoppers 1-254-526-8477.

