BELTON, TX — Belton Police are looking to identify two people of interest in a vehicle burglary and credit card abuse case.

Belton Police said they're seeking help identifying two people of interest in a vehicle burglary that lead to credit card abuse.

If you recognize these people or vehicle, please contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!