Belton Police Department RU OK? program ensures senior well-being

The Belton Police Department has a program that ensures the safety and well-being of seniors in the Belton area.

It's a free service for seniors who live alone or may not have someone to check in on them.

They have volunteers within the Police Department call seniors on a specific day to see how they're doing. If they do not pick up, an officer is sent to their location to check on them.

The program has proved to be beneficial as it saved up to 13 lives.

Candice Griffin, Support Service Manager said, “I mean they are such a vulnerable population and to me, I feel like Belton is rich in elderly people we want to protect that community as much as possible."

For this reason, if you or your loved one is a senior living alone, the Belton Police Department urges you to join the RU OK? Program.

You can register by filling out an application online or by going to the Belton Police Department to complete an application.