Belton native and longtime law enforcement officer passes away at age 63

BELTON, TX — Richard Lynn Robinson, a longtime law enforcement officer, passed away at a local hospital Tuesday. He was 63.

He was born to Lila and Alton Robinson on June 1, 1957.

Robinson served as an officer with the Temple Police Department from January 25, 1985 to January 29, 2000.

"He was a servant and hero who was shot in the line of duty in the late 1980's. His vest saved his life and he is Safariland save number 563. He will be missed," said the Temple Police Association.

Robinson then spent 8 years with the Belton Police Department.

The Belton native later went on to become a security officer with Belton ISD.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith released the following statement on Robinson's passing.

It hurts to lose a cherished member of the Big Red Community. While I didn't know Mr. Robinson well, I know he was full of Tiger Pride and that he positively impacted our students, staff, and community. We send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Robinson's favorite things included fishing, cooking and drinking Dr. Pepper. He loved spending time with his family and was strong in his faith. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ on 6th Street.

Robinson is survived by his son, Richard Lynn Robinson II "Little Ricky" of Belton, and his brother, Danny Ray Robinson of Belton.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at North Belton Cemetery.