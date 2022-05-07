Belton middle schooler becoming second female Eagle Scout in the area

BELTON, TX — It's only been a few years since the Boy Scouts of America have allowed girls to join the ranks.

One young lady in Belton has taken that opportunity and proved she deserves to be there.

Olivia Cromwell, 14, is an 8th grader at Lake Belton Middle School with a passion for Jazz band.

”I love Jazz Band because you kind of get a family in it and I just love music so much," said Cromwell. "Every time I play, I just feel so great inside because I feel like it’s what I am meant to do.”

Jazz Band is not to only family or passion she has.

Olivia is about to become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in Central Texas.

Which is not only rare for a female but also rare at 14.

”Quite a few scouts, they put it off and put it off and wait until they’re getting close to 18. Which, is the time that you would age out of the troop level,” said Cromwell’s Scout Master, Diana Wilbert.

Part of becoming an Eagle Scout includes coming up with an Eagle Project.

”It’s basically to help you demonstrate leadership skills and planning skills. Scouting is all about preparing you for life," said Cromwell.

It also gives her a chance to bring her two families together and give back to the community.

”We’re putting on this concert for Foster Love of Bell County and we are donating the items to that association. I came up with it because I really love Jazz band,” said Cromwell.

It brings Jazz bands from three different schools together for a benefit concert.

A massive undertaking that her Scout Master says is not a surprise when it comes to Olivia Cromwell.

”She is a very spirited, highly motivated, young lady. I think Olivia is going to do a lot of great things in the world. I’m looking forward to seeing what she does with high school,” said Wilbert.

Wilbert says Olvia is making history with both the concert and becoming one of only 2 female Eagle Scouts in the area.

The concert is taking place at Lake Belton High School Monday night at 6 p.m.

They are asking attendees to bring items like diapers and hygiene products that will be donated directly to Foster Love of Bell County.