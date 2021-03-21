Belton Lake boat rental brings people, money to Bell County

BELTON, TX — The first step toward spring activities may start at Belton lake.

“It's just a really nice, beautiful underutilized lake,” Blake Brown, the manager at Frank’s Marina said.

The lake, which has been relatively quiet for months, is now being utilized a bit more.

With the temperatures rising, folks across Bell County are ready to dive on into some fun.

“I know the mandatory shelter in place had a lot of people feeling cabin fever,” Brown explained. “But now that that's over with, we'd like to see you out here.”

At Franks Marina on Lake Park Rd. in Belton, you can rent pontoon boats, single or double kayaks, or paddle boards to use for the day.

It’s a business that brings people and money into the county.

“People love doing it, we've got lots of repeat customers,” he said. “Our summer months get really busy as a matter of fact, so if you are interested, you might want to call in and book your reservation in advance.”

Although, the lake and the boat rental service brings in those that live out of town as well.

Inevitably, those folks spend time and money here, helping boost tourism and the local economy.

“After people have spent a day, you know, at the park or at the lake, they frequently want to go out to eat, and so they may dine and explore the community and spend money there,” Dr. Rob Tennant, the interim department chair for accounting and finance at Texas A&M Central Texas explained.

Right now the marina has 3 pontoon boats you can rent, but Brown said there’s 5 more on the way that are expected to be here by the end of the month.

“We'll have plenty for everyone, come down here and have fun,” he said, smiling. “And trust me you guys can make some memories that will last a lifetime.”

Those at Frank's Marina are also partnering with Dead Fish Grill just up the road. If you buy a bucket of food at the restaurant, you'll receive an extra hour of boating for free, a $50 value!

For pricing and availability, check out Frank’s Marina website.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!