Belton ISD to host two vaccination clinics with community partners

BELTON, TX — Belton ISD is partnering with the Texas National Guard and the Bell County Public Health District to offer free vaccination clinics before the first day of school.

“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our campuses will make it easier and more convenient for families to prioritize the steps they can take to support a healthy school year,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”

A walk-in clinic will be offered in partnership with the Texas National Guard from 3 pm to 7 pm on August 13 at Southwest Elementary.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those over the age of 12 for free. Parents or guardians must be present for those under the age of 18 who want to receive the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received.

A second walk-in clinic will be offered in partnership with the Bell County Public Health District from 9 am to 3 pm on August 16 at South Belton Middle School.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine along with other immunizations students may need for the new school year. Parents or guardians must be present for those under the age of 18 who want to receive the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received.

“We hope all community members, not just those connected to Belton ISD, will take advantage of this opportunity if it's helpful to them,” Fanning said. “As a reminder, Belton ISD does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available to those who want it.”

