Belton ISD says no changes will be made to its mask-wearing policy

BELTON, ISD — Belton ISD announced that no changes will be made to its mask-wearing policy as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The school district said they reviewed recommendations from the Texas Education Agency and local health authority along with guidance from local, state, and national levels.

In a press release, Belton ISD said, "We’re proud of the collective effort the Big Red Community has demonstrated and would ask them to not let up on our shared responsibility of wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance when possible."

The district says they will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and other strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months.