Belton ISD looking to fill about 60 auxiliary positions at upcoming job fair

BELTON, TX — Belton ISD is holding a job fair for about 60 auxiliary positions, interviews will be conducted on-site.

Some of the roles Belton ISD is looking to fill include bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s an exciting time as we’re ramping up our staffing for next year with all students returning in person and our enrollment growth continuing,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources. “The services these employees provide play an important role in our ability to offer exceptional learning experiences for each and every student in our district.”

Pay for bus drivers starts at $13.79 with two bonus incentives each year. Pay for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists starts at $9.85.

Candidates can complete an online application to get a head start.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, June 22, from 10 am to 2 pm at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow (Mega Bites Cafe).

