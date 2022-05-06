Belton ISD looking ahead to ensure students and faculty feel safe after fatal stabbing

Belton ISD has stated classes will resume on Monday, after the deadly stabbing that left one student dead and another facing a murder charge.

That stabbing left 18-year-old Jose Ramirez dead. His classmate Caysen Allison is now facing a murder charge.

This incident has sent shock waves through social media with many parents questioning the district's ability to keep students and staff safe. Jennifer Moody said on Tuesday, she received simultaneous text messages from the district and her son who was inside the school at the time of the attack.

"You know it’s really easy in hindsight to say what they should’ve done," said Moody. "You know, until it wasn’t, Tuesday was just a normal day."

Moody said she feels the school district responded the best they could with the situation at hand. However, she has a suggestion.

Moody said, "I’m not gonna tell them what to do but I think there’s been a lot of talk about the need for metal detectors."

Jennifer Bailey, the Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement with Belton ISD said, "We’re still reviewing safety processes. As I said we want to make sure our teachers are well prepared because the school cannot function if our students and staff don’t feel safe. We want to do everything we can to ensure their safety."

While there is no word on the future use of metal detectors, Bailey said they are looking into additional security cameras, and adding more adults to campus to control the hallway flow and crowds.

"I can't get into specifics but this could look like having additional adults in the hallway, adjusting traffic flow on the campus to make sure students aren't congregating. We certainly can provide support here from the administration. Belton PD will most likely have a presence on campus for some days," said Bailey.

Moody said lots of parents are ready to help the district as the community tries to move forward.

Moody said, "I just want to put it out there that there are parents willing to volunteer. We have our background checks, if they need a little more help ask us."

"I have no doubt that we will get through this but it's going to take some time because we are grieving deeply at all levels," said Bailey.

Bailey said those additional counseling services will be available on campus for as long as needed.

If there are any parents out there who did not receive any alerts on Tuesday, Baliey suggests you double-check your emergency alert system settings because you have to opt into certain alerts.