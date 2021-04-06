Belton ISD awarded inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management

BELTON, TX — Belton ISD has been awarded the inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.

The district is one of 10 Texas school districts to receive the award.

The program recognizes school districts that have implemented professional standards, best practices and innovations in reporting finances.

"It's a true honor just to be recognized and to be part of the first 10 to receive this award. We make sure that if there are areas in which we can improve, we look at implementing those improvements," said Jennifer Land, Belton ISD's chief financial officer.

Belton ISD is the only school district in Central Texas to receive the award.