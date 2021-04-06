Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Belton ISD awarded inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management

Only Central Texas school district to receive the honor
items.[0].videoTitle
Belton ISD has been awarded the inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 17:10:55-04

BELTON, TX — Belton ISD has been awarded the inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.

The district is one of 10 Texas school districts to receive the award.

The program recognizes school districts that have implemented professional standards, best practices and innovations in reporting finances.

"It's a true honor just to be recognized and to be part of the first 10 to receive this award. We make sure that if there are areas in which we can improve, we look at implementing those improvements," said Jennifer Land, Belton ISD's chief financial officer.

Belton ISD is the only school district in Central Texas to receive the award.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education