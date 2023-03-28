Belton ISD announces new attendance boundaries for 2024-25 school year

BELTON, Texas — Although it may not look like much now, the empty lot off of Tyler Drive in Belton will soon be home to one of the district's new elementary schools.

”Through our 2022 bond, we had a very high need for elementary school capacity,” said Michael Morgan, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Belton ISD.

“We are building two new elementary schools — each will have a capacity of 800 students.”

It’s good news for Belton ISD parent and substitute teacher, Kiara Artis, who says her school is far too crowded.

”Less kids in school means that kids get more one-on-one attention with teachers,” Artis said.

“They’re able to learn and actually have time for teachers to help them.”

Building the new schools also means that her Kindergartener won’t have to use a portable classroom anymore.

”My kindergartener started in the portables,” Artis said.

“When I found that out, I was worried because he’s little and kindergarteners shouldn’t be outside, walking out there — so having everyone in the same building is just so much better for the kids. They don’t have to walk in the rain and be cold.”

With the addition of new schools, some students will have to leave the one they’re at now because attendance boundaries are changing, and the district is spreading the word ahead of time.

”These boundaries for Belton ISD will take effect for the 2024-25 school year,” Morgan said.

“We felt like it was important to make sure our community knew what was coming as early as possible — so we passed these boundaries 15 or 16 months ahead of actual implementation.”

Not all of the students changing schools will be attending one of the new schools.

”As we are able to move neighborhoods to the news schools, there are also neighborhoods that may be going from an existing school to another existing school as we try to spread out our distribution and try to maximize our facilities,” Morgan said.

The district says they will be sending emails and other communications to parents with maps of the new boundaries, as well as dates and times for parents to attend meetings for input on things like mascots for the new schools.

The district says maps of the new boundaries can be found on their website and won’t take effect until the fall of 2024.