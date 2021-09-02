Belton High School teacher passes away due to COVID-19

Belton High School is mourning the loss of one of its newest teachers due to COVID-19.

Lisa Austin, 53, was one of the newest members of the BHS family, hired just this past August. The family and consumer science teacher made a big impact, and quickly established herself within her community, according to Principal Ben Smith.

"It brings me great sorrow to share that our Belton High School family has lost a new member of our team as a result of COVID-19," said Smith in a letter to parents Thursday afternoon. "Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant. Before joining Belton ISD, she served as an instructional aide and substitute teacher in Killeen ISD."

Austin recently became a certified teacher in May 2021, after she completed her bachelor’s degree and alternative certification program. Smith said Austin was very excited for her first year and shared her passion for learning.

Counseling resources will be made available to students and staff. The principal asked the community to keep Austin’s husband and their three daughters in thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

"Reach out if you need support and please — continue to take care of yourself and each other," said Smith.