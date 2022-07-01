BELTON, Texas — If you are looking to kick off your holiday weekend with some cowboy action, then the Belton Fourth of July celebration and PRCA rodeo is where you want to be. You are going to see some bull riding, cattle roping, and even mutton busting. That is when the kids will be out here riding the sheep, a fan favorite in these parts.

Keith Smith with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said this rodeo has been around for 98 years and it is a way to celebrate our nation's birthday and bring the community together.

“This may be the only place where they meet their neighbor once a year here at the rodeo. They come by, they visit one another, and they catch up, and they go onto the next year,” said Smith.

All the action kicks off here at 7 p.m. Friday night. The rodeo will continue Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.