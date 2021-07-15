Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Belton Fire Department investigates small boat fire along I-14, no injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Fire
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:21:38-04

BELTON, TX — The Belton Fire Department responded to a call at 7:47 am Thursday morning regarding a boat fire.

The boat fire occurred in the 4100 block of I-14 near FM 1670.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single boat was on fire at a boat repair business.

Belton Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish and clear the scene within 40 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg