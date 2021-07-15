Belton Fire Department investigates small boat fire along I-14, no injuries reported

BELTON, TX — The Belton Fire Department responded to a call at 7:47 am Thursday morning regarding a boat fire.

The boat fire occurred in the 4100 block of I-14 near FM 1670.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single boat was on fire at a boat repair business.

Belton Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish and clear the scene within 40 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

