Bellmead police hoping to identify four individuals accused of discharging firearm

Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 07, 2021
The Bellmead Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four individuals accused of discharging a firearm.

Police said at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 a seemingly silver sedan was captured on video traveling in the 600 block of East Congress. The four men in the vehicle were involved in discharging a firearm, according to Bellmead police.

The police department also provided additional footage of one of the passengers on the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at (254) 799-2436.

