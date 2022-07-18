Bellmead moves to stage 3 emergency water restrictions after water main break

Bellmead has moved to stage 3 emergency water restrictions after a six-inch water main break was repaired on Monday, according to City Manager Yost Zakhary.

City crews were on site making the repairs Monday morning after the breakage caused the city to remain in stage 4 emergency water restrictions. The city moved to stage 3 after the repairs were made, according to the city; the new water restrictions consist of the following:

Laundromats may open from 1 pm to 7 pm daily

Car Washes may open from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm

Vehicles, motor bikes, etc. may only be washed at commercial car washes

No filling or refilling of swimming pools, wading pools, jacuzzi-type pools

The use of hose-end sprinkles or permanently installed automatic sprinkler systems are prohibited at all times.

Irrigation is limited to designated watering days between the hours of 6 am and 10 am and 8 pm and 12 midnight and shall be by means of hand-held hoses, hand-held buckets, or drip irrigation only.

Designated watering days are limited to Sundays and Thursdays for residents with a street address ending in an even number and Saturdays and Wednesdays for residents with a street address ending with an odd number.

The use of water for construction purposes from designated fire hydrants under special permit is to be discontinued.

Brame Park splash pad will remain closed.

"Violators will receive citations for non-compliance," said Zakhary in the announcement.