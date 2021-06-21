Bell County WCID3 issues water conservation day as a water pump is not working

Bell County WCID #3 is requesting customers conserve water today after it was discovered a water pump is not working.

In a press release, Bell County WCID #3 says it's difficult to keep water tanks full as customers are also watering their lawns.

The water district is asking customers to refrain from watering their lawn and any excess water usage until the pump is able to repair and restore the pump.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Bell County WCID #3 at 254-698-6885.

