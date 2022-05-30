Bell county water plant power backup system in the works

There are a lot of moving parts towards getting a functional backup power system for the Bell County Water plant.

The last update was the city working towards getting the best most cost-effective backup plant.

Rickey Garrett, general manager of the water plant in Bell County stated, “L5E is an electric consultant group that helps entities like us make wise choices when it comes to electric supply.”

The city worked alongside, L5E to get the most for their buck. The estimated cost for the backup power system is some $12 million dollars.

The project and cost estimation was mentioned last Wednesday and approved by the board of WCID directors. The next step is up to the city.

Once approval is given by the city of Belton, each city that receives water from the plant will pay in installments until the $12 million price tag is completely covered.