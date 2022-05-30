Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Bell county water plant power backup system in the works

gatesville water plant
MMJ2
gatesville water plant
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:50:32-04

There are a lot of moving parts towards getting a functional backup power system for the Bell County Water plant.

The last update was the city working towards getting the best most cost-effective backup plant.

Rickey Garrett, general manager of the water plant in Bell County stated, “L5E is an electric consultant group that helps entities like us make wise choices when it comes to electric supply.”

The city worked alongside, L5E to get the most for their buck. The estimated cost for the backup power system is some $12 million dollars.

The project and cost estimation was mentioned last Wednesday and approved by the board of WCID directors. The next step is up to the city.

Once approval is given by the city of Belton, each city that receives water from the plant will pay in installments until the $12 million price tag is completely covered.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019